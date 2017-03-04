Lahore - Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) president Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore will be a step forward to bring back international cricket to Pakistan in due course of time.

“Definitely, it will be serve the cause as Pakistan has been deprived of international cricket for past many years and I am confident that this mega final will give a big boost to ongoing efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board for resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,” he said here on Friday.

Nadeem praised the efforts of PCB for staging the final of PSL on March 5 and added that PCB authorities were working in right direction for bringing back international cricket to the country. “The PSL has given a new identity to Pakistan cricket in only two years short time and its final at Lahore will help revive the game besides providing a young pool of talented cricketers to strengthen the base of the game,” said LCCA chief.

He said a full house would be witnessing the final as it was going to be a major cricket event after many years at Gaddafi Stadium. “Collective efforts are needed to make this event a big success and LCCA will supplement the PCB efforts in this regard to portray a soft image of the country,” he added.