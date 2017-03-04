LAHORE-Pebble Breakers will vie against Master Paints (Black) for the top honour in the Emporium Mall Punjab Polo Cup 2017 main final to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club today (Saturday). One of the finalist teams Pebble Breakers consists of Mohsin Atta Khosa, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gibrat and the other finalist team Master Paints (Black) comprises Sufi M Haris, Bilal, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo. In the subsidiary final, Newage/Master Paints will vie against Barry’s. Newage/Master Paints team includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada while Barry’s team has the services of Jameel Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick.

Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder said: “A huge presence of spectators to witness the enthralling, interesting and tough contests among the top teams have not only made this year’s high-goal season a successful one but also attracted the sponsors to larger extent, who are eager to support this game of kings and knights.”