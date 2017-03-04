MADRID:-Sevilla moved to within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona as Vicente Iborra's first-half winner earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. In a battle between the two principal candidates to take over at Barca next season after Luis Enrique announced his decision to step down at the end of the season, Jorge Sampaoli edged out Ernesto Valverde in a nervy 90 minutes at the Sanchez Pizjuan. Sevilla remain third, just a point behind Real Madrid, who also have a game in hand on their title rivals.