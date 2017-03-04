Islamabad United’s opener Sharjeel Khan has submitted the reply to the charge sheet of spot fixing in Pakistan Super League (PSL), reported Waqt News.

According to sources, the left handed batsman stated in his reply that he did nothing wrong. “I can’t even think about spot fixing,” he said.

About meeting with the bookie, he has submitted the reply through an email to PCB.

Reports say that the investigation commission is looking into this matter and will take any significant decision regarding this issue after the final of the PSL in Lahore.

Islamabad United batsmen Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were suspended by PCB after both were reportedly found guilty of spot-fixing during the second edition of the league.

PCB sent both back to Pakistan immediately after scandal broke out, where their statements were recorded.

PCB chairman Shahryar Khan told the media that the board has strong evidences against both players.