Dubai - A magnificent century by Kamran Akmal, the first one of the second season of the Pakistan Super League, helped Peshawar Zalmi reach the final of the event that would be played first time on the home soil.

Zalmi propelled by a superb ton from an inform Akmal (104) set Karachi Kings a challenging target of 182 in the third and final play-off at Dubai International Stadium on Friday night. But Karachi fell short by 24 runs as they finished on 157-7 in 20 overs. The would face Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore for the coveted trophy on Sunday.

Akmal continued his prolific form by slamming seven sixes and six boundaries in his entertaining 65-ball knock to the delight of a packed stadium in Dubai which looked as it was staging the PSL final itself as Zalmi posted a challenging total of 181 for three.

Karachi skipper Kumar Sangakkara appeared to rue his decision of inviting Zalmi to take first lease of the wicket as Akmal and Dawid Malan (36) posted 97 in 11.3 overs before being separated. Malan was caught at long on by Babar Azam as Sohial Khan broke the opening stand at 97 in the 12th over.

Akmal raced to a 33-ball fifty and became only the second player to score a century in the PSL as he pummeled the Kings attack, being particularly severe on Ravi Bopara who went for 41 in his three overs before being run out. Akmal’s century that came in 60 balls also took him to the top of the batting charts as he is now the highest run-getter in the event with 313 runs and also remained the highest individual run scorer this year. Akmal is almost certain to finish as the highest run-getter and getting the green cap for being the best batsman of the event as all his close challengers are out from the competition with one match to go.

After Malan departure,Kamran and Marlon Samuels then developed the score with an average of nine but in the final over the the wicket-keeper batsman seeking a place in the national team was run out when he tried to take a double run which was never there. After his departure, Shahid Afridi walked in to play remaining five balls that sent the packed-to-capacity crowd to into a frenzy. Afridi got the chance to play the fifth ball and as he obliged the crowd to try hit the very fist ball out of the court but perished at the hands of Babar who took his catch at long off. Darren Sammy and Samuels 37 (22 balls 3x4, 1x6) saw their innings off.

Sohail Khan of Karachi Kings finished the event with 16 wickets four more than any other bowler and can easily finish the event with maroon cap for being the highest wicket taker.

In their chase, Karachi set off to a worst possible start as their leading run-getter Babar Azam scored just one run on the last ball of the first over bowled by Hassan Ali and then perished for the same on the second ball of second over when feeling the pressure he tried to hit Chris Jordan out of the park on long on but failed to connect properly and handed a simple catch to Wahab Riaz on mid-on. Sankkara was the next batsman who tried to accelerate the things and hit one six and a boundary before after beating by the pace of a delivery of Wahab Riaz he mis-timed his pull shot skying a catch off the top edge to Samuels at point.

Shoaib Malik went for a duck when he half-heatedly lofted a ball to mid on on Jordan’s bowling and Hafezz threw himself on his left to complete a sprawling catch. Ravi Bopara also followed the others when he was stumped by Akmal off Hafeezand Karachi were reduced to 35-4.

Karachi were in deep trouble when two West Indians came together and flexed their muscles to give Karchi some hope. Chris Gayle, who took some nine balls to open his account hit two back-to-back sixes to and a four to Afridi. But Wahab put the momentum back into Zalmi’s favour when he clean bowled the dangerous batsman. Gayle hit four sixes and two fours in his 31-ball 40. It seemed to an end of Karachi hopes but Keiron Pollard continued his assault on Zalmi bowlers. Together with Imad Wasim Pollard kept Kings very much in the game and raced up to 50-run partnership in just 24 balls. When it seemed that Pollard would carve out another thrilling miraculous victory Wahab ended his innings Pollard was caught behind while trying to chase a fuller wide ball.As Pollard departed so dd the Karachi hopes. Pollard scored 47 runs off just 26 balls hitting three towering sixes and four boundaries.

In very next over Imad also followed Pollard to give Jordan his third wicket of the night. Jordan forced Imad to reach out a delivery on off-side that Imad dully obliged and sliced a cut to backward point where an alert Hafeez took another good diving catch.

Scoreboard

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Kamran Akmal run out 104

DJ Malan c Babar Azam b Sohail Khan 36

MN Samuels not out 37

Shahid Afridi c Babar Azam b M Amir 1

DJG Sammy not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, w 1) 4

Total (3 wickets; 20 overs): 181

FOW: 1-97, 2-174, 3-179

BOWLING: M Aair 4-0-31-1, Imad Wasim 3-0-22-0, Sohail Khan-4-0-32-1, Usman Khan-4-0-26-0, Usama Mir-2-0-26-0, RS Bopara-3-0-41-0,

KARACHI KINGS:

Babar Azam c Wahab Riaz b Jordan 1

CH Gayle b Wahab Riaz 40

KC Sangakkara c Samuels b Wahab Riaz 15

Shoaib Malik c M Hafeez b Jordan 0

RS Bopara st Kamran b M Hafeez 6

KA Pollard c Kamran b Wahab Riaz 47

Imad Wasim c M Hafeez b Jordan 24

Sohail Khan not out 4

M Amir not out 8

Extras: (lb 4, w 8) 12

Total: (7 wickets; 20 overs) 157

FOW: 1-2, 2-19, 3-19, 4-35, 5-80, 6-142, 7-144

Bowling: Hasan Ali 4-0-21-0, CJ Jordan 4-0-26-3, M Hafeez 3-0-16-1, Wahab Riaz 4-0-24-3, Shahid Afridi 2-0-27-0, DJG Sammy 2-0-21-0, M Asghar 1-0-18-0

Toss: Karachi Kings

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and REJ Martinesz (Sri Lanka)

TV umpire: Shozab Raza (Pakistan)

Match referee: RS Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

Reserve umpire: Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan)

Raheel Hanif