Peshawar Zalmi star player Shahid Afridi has apologized to his fans as he will not play final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

In a video message, Boom Boom said that doctors have advised him 10 days rest hence he will not be in playing eleven. “I really wanted to play in Lahore but unfortunately due to injury I cannot,” he said.

“We have qualified for final where we will face Quetta and I hope, it will be a tough competition like previous ones,” Afridi said.

Former Pakistani captain further thanked his and Peshawar Zalmi fans for their support. “I hope you guys have enjoyed this edition of PSL as it was more competitive than last year,” he said.

“It was a huge challenge for me after T20 World Cup because I could not perform as per expectations and I hope my fans have liked my performance in this year’s edition,” stated Afridi.

Afridi got 12 stitches on his right hand after being hit by seem of ball during final play-off with Karachi Kings.

The final between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be played in Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on March 5th, Sunday.