LONDON:- Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, opened the new Warner Stand at Lord's Wednesday following a £25m reconstruction project. The rebuilding of the 2,656-seater stand is the first phrase in a major overhaul of the world-famous ground that will take place over the next two decades. The stand, which opened in May 1958, is named after former England captain Pelham Warner. "Today is a landmark moment for the club and we are very grateful to His Royal Highness for joining us to celebrate the official opening of the Warner Stand," said MCC official Robert Ebdon.–AFP