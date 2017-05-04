Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected suspended cricketer Khalid Latif’s request to issue injunction to Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), and made it clear that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ACU will continue its proceedings against the cricketer.

According to details, a two-member bench including Justice Shahid Kareem and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh conducted the hearing of this case.

The court, dismissing Khalid Latif’s application, stated that it cannot declare any verdict without hearing the other party of this case. LHC has, therefore, issued notices to PCB and federal government, and directed them to submit their replies till June 13.

Earlier, Kahlid Latif filed an intra-court appeal before LHC in which he took the stance that ACU and tribunal had no right to take any action against him.

Khalid Latif said the decision of single bench was against the facts, and it should be nullified.