LAHORE - Cricketer Khalid Latif Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal before the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging dismissal of his petition against proceedings of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Tribunal on spot-fixing allegations leveled against him.

Latif moved the appeal through Advocate Zubair Khalid Chaudhry and submitted that he had challenged the powers of PCB chairman to constitute the tribunal. He said the PCB’s constituted tribunal had no powers to investigate the spot-fixing charges.

He submitted that because the code, under which the tribunal was constituted, was not mentioned in Pakistan gazette. He said but the single bench ignored this fact and dismissed his petition. He prayed the court to set aside decision of the single bench and bar the PCB’s tribunal from carrying out proceedings against him in spot-fixing case of the Pakistan Super League. A division bench headed by Justice Shahid Karim would take up the appeal on today (Thursday).





OUR STAFF REPORTER