BARBADOS - Jason Holder, West Indies captain, has put the onus on his batsmen to get the second innings runs even as the Barbados Test is setting up towards a thrilling finale. Azhar Ali (105) scored his 13th Test hundred while Misbah-ul-Haq (99) missed out on a century once again as Pakistan finished their first innings at 393, an overall lead of 81 runs.

The West Indies captain, after the end of the day's play, said that the 'first hour on Day 4' will be very crucial in determining the outcome of this Test. "We've obviously got to make use of the first hour," the skipper said on Tuesday (May 2). "Similar to what Pakistan did to us today, we've got to do to them tomorrow morning: make sure we see off that first hour and it's important that (Shimron) Hetmyer and Kraigg (Brathwaite) do that for us and make sure they solidify the innings, set it up nicely for us in the back end," he added.

Holder asked his batsmen to fight hard and expected it to further deteriorate as the Test moved ahead. "I believe it's a tough pitch to score on. Most batsmen that made runs on the pitch had to graft and really fight hard for their runs so I don't think it's going to change much. The pitch may probably deteriorate a little bit more and become difficult to score."

"The first priority is to get a lead, put some runs on the board for Pakistan to chase," he noted. "But first we've got to set it up in the morning. We've got to make use of that first session. It's important that Kraigg and Hetmyer carry it for us as far down as possible and if one of the top four batsmen can get a hundred that will put us in good stead.

"What we've got to do is take our scoring options as they come. You have to graft. The pitch is not a free-scoring surface that you can come in and play strokes so any opportunity we get to put the ball away, we must maximise that and make use of every bad ball," Holder added.

"They rely heavily on the two spinners and we expect that. There's a lot of rough there especially for the left-handers so they have to be extra cautious playing out of the rough but [each batsman needs to] come up with a pretty decent game plan and look to capitalize on any bad balls that are presented," the West Indies captain said. Making his assessment of the conditions, Holder reckoned that anything around 175 would be a decent target to defend. "The way the pitch is playing and if it deteriorates a little bit more, probably anything in excess of 175 would be good for us and give ourselves chance and time to bowl Pakistan out," he concluded.