DHAKA - Mehedi Hasan is among the four new faces in the Bangladesh Cricket Board's list of contracted players for 2017, along with other first-timers, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mosaddek Hossain and Taskin Ahmed. Rubel Hossain has also been included on the list, after missing out in 2016.

Nasir Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain and Arafat Sunny have not been offered a contract. All three have been out of the Bangladesh team for extended periods. Nasir, however, returned to the ODI squad for the Ireland tri-series, having last played the format at home in October.

Mehedi, Rabbi and Taijul Islam have been included in the grade D category and will receive US $15,000 each this year, an increase from the $11,250 awarded to players in the category in the previous contract cycle. Over the past eight months, Mehedi has become a regular member of the Bangladesh side while Taskin and Mosaddek have, this year, appeared in all three formats for the first time in their international careers.

Rubel, Taskin, Mosaddek and Mustafizur Rahman have been slotted a grade higher, and are set to receive $22,500 each. The previous remuneration for players in grade C was $15,000.

Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman and Soumya Sarkar have all been classed in Grade B, and will earn $30,000 this year. Mahmudullah is the only player in the list of 16 to be included under grade A, having been handed a demotion from grade A-plus, and he will receive $45,000. Those in grade A-plus will receive $60,000 this year, coupled with an incentive for being a captain or a vice-captain. Among players in this bracket, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza are the highest paid, and will receive $63,000 each. In the last contract cycle, players in the A-plus grade were paid $37,500. The BCB increased the salary of its contracted players this year after protracted discussions with some of the senior players, who, pointed out that they earn far less than all other Test-playing nations and less than their counterparts in Ireland and Zimbabwe.

List of contracted players for 2017:

Grade A+: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal

Grade A: Mahmudullah

Grade B: Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar

Grade C: Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Grade D: Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mehedi Hasan

Agencies