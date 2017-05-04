Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan Thursday said Misbah-ul-Haq is a better captain than Imran Khan.

According to details, PCB chief was strongly criticised by the members of NA Standing Committee over poor performance of the cricket team, but Shaharyar Khan did not remain on defensive mode at all and gave aggressive replies to all the questions which led to a heated discussion.

When Muttahida Quami Movement’s (MQM) Majid Ali declared Javed Miandad ‘the cricket academy’, Shaharyar Khan responded that Miandad was given a chance during India tour but he failed as coach.

Shaharyar declared Miandad a ‘flop coach’ but seemed satisfied with the performance of Mickey Arthur, the current head coach of Pakistan team. He said PCB has decided to try new coaches and players.

Shaharyar Khan told the standing committee that India had to play six bilateral series with Pakistan under the MoU that it signed with PCB in 2014.

Out of these six series, three of them could not be played due to breach of agreement by India, and PCB has suffered a lot financially, he added.

The chairman informed that one legal notice has been sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for compensation of money, and another will be sent if it does not allow its team to play the next three series. He said PCB would also raise this matter in International Cricket Council (ICC).