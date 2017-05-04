ISLAMABAD - The fate of Pakistani contingents for participation in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games hangs in balance, as despite spending entire day at AGPR to get Rs 24 million cleared, the PSB accounts department staff failed to do so while only 2 days are left prior to departure of 194-member contingent.

The sources confirmed The Nation that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan had a lengthy meeting with Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) secretary Amjed Ali Khan at his office in Islamabad, and the Gen showed his concerns regarding the situation after the resignation of IPC minister Riaz Pirzada and suspension of PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera, but to no avail.

The inside sources said that the athletes were very frustrated after the latest moves and wanted to leave for Games as soon as possible. PSB Deputy Director General Finance Syed Habib Shah, who has recently took over the finance department, had zero knowledge of this department. Former DDG Finance Vijay Kumar was posted as DDG Academics, who had long been handling this department.

Habib said he had sent two of his staff members for the clearance of amount, which would hopefully be cleared on Wednesday, but despite several contacts with him and other relevant persons, AGPR had not cleared the amount.

One of the DDGs on condition of anonymity confirmed to this scribe that they were not capable of handling the pressure and situation is getting worst. The time is high when the PM should appoint a joint secretary, who may look after day-to-day affairs, or else infightings can further damage the already depleted reputation of the PSB.

“We can’t handle the pressure so the IPC secretary should intervene, as in only two working days, the employees neither cooperated with us nor they are ready to cooperate with us. He suggested that a competent person should be appointed immediately to head media department, which may take onboard journalists and ensure media gets timely information,” he said.

Meanwhile, athletes have been complaining against non-availability of drinking water and highly unhygienic conditions at Allama Iqbal Hostel, where kitchen is filthy and no one bothered to ensure cleanliness. Assistant Director Malik Imtiaz Hussain was busy in ensuring winning the confidence of DDGs and was offering lucrative breakfast and lunch to some close aides of suspended DG Ganjera, who are now busy in appeasing M Shahid and Mansoor Ahmed, who recently took charge as DDG Administration and also served at PM house.

The sources confirmed that Malik Imtiaz had hardly time to look into sorry state of affairs at both Allama Iqbal and Fatima Jinnah Hostels, as he spent most of his time away from his office, busy in winning the backing of new administration and when the athletes pointed out rough treatment rendered to them, they were told to go and do whatever they could. “Allama Iqbal hostel has turned into heap of garbage, while bathrooms are highly filthy and no one can stand due to smell,” they said.

IPC minister Riaz Pirzada was still waiting to get green signal from Punjab CM Mian Shahbaz Sharif, who had promised to meet him in personal on last Tuesday, would address his concerns and take up the issue with the PM himself. The sources very close to the IPC minister also confirmed that Pirzada had postponed his plan to visit his native Bahawalpur and he still had not decided to quit PML-N.

The sources said there was strange response from the PM House as despite 5 days gone, since Pirzada had tendered his resignation, nothing was done, as neither it was accepted nor rejected, while the IPC minister didn’t want to add to problems to ruling party.

Acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul was least bothered about the PSB affairs and was busy in Council of Common Interest (CCI) meetings, as he is joint secretary and had other important areas to look after.

“The PSB is left on the mercy of powerful warlords, who have their own way of handling the things. If things continue in the same fashion for a couple of days, there is every chance these powerful warlords may start clashing against each other and sports and sportsmen will be ultimate losers,” the sources said.

