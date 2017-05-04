Lennon held with 'stress-related illness'

LONDON - Everton and former England midfielder Aaron Lennon has been detained by police under the Mental Health Act and is receiving treatment for a "stress-related illness," the club confirmed Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who has not played for the club since February 11, was taken to hospital on Sunday after police were called to an address in Salford, Greater Manchester. "Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment," Greater Manchester Police said. Everton released a statement Tuesday. "Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness," the statement said. "The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."–AFP

Nastase given Wimbledon Royal Box snub

LONDON - Ilie Nastase will be barred from Wimbledon's Royal Box this year following the former world number one's behaviour at Fed Cup tie against Great Britain. Romania team captain Nastase was ejected from his team's match in Constanta after a series of foul-mouthed rants. The 70-year-old was overheard making an apparently racist comment about Serena Williams' unborn baby when he said: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?'' Nastase also asked British captain Anne Keothavong for her hotel room number, verbally abused umpire Jaume Campistol and referee Andreas Egli before swearing at Keothavong and the British player Johanna Konta as he was sent from the court. The two-time Grand Slam champion was escorted from the venue by security staff and banned for the rest of the tie.–AFP

Seniors rout Whites in triangular series

LAHORE - Pakistan senior hockey carved out 2-0 victory against Pakistan Whites Seniors in the Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) Triangular Home Series opening match played here at the Johar Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Right from the start, Seniors put immense pressure on Whites and succeeded in converting the first goal in 19th minute and doubled the lead in 26th minute. Both the goals were scored by Haseem Khan. The PHF has taken this step in order to generate competition among the players and also to identify the genuine talent. The series will see the top hockey talent drawn in three strings in action. The three teams have been labeled as Pakistan Seniors, Pakistan Whites and Development Squad. Today (Thursday), Pakistan Seniors will face the Development Squad.–Staff Reporter

Shalimar, Eagles and Cheetas victorious

LAHORE - Three matches were decided in Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup here at the various venues of the city on Wednesday. Lahore Shalimar beat Lahore Lions by 39 runs in the first match of the day. Shalimar, batting first, hammered 316/8 in 50 overs with Asim Ali hitting 98, M Ilyas 67 and Haseeb 55. In reply, Lahore Lions could score 277/5 in 50 overs. In the second match, Lahore Cheetas thumped Lahore Falcons by 5 wickets. Batting first, Falcons were all out for 199 in 43.4 overs while in reply, Cheetas achieved the target in 34.3 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the third match, Lahore Eagles beat Lahore Ravi by 125 runs. Batting first, Eagles posted 357/6 in 50 overs with Ameer Hamza smashing 108, M Mohsin 58, Zeeshan Farooq 50 and Shahrukh Ali 48. In reply, Ravi could score 232/7 in 50 overs. –Staff Reporter

Chaman, Khuzdar in Football C’ship final

LAHORE - Muslim Chaman Football Club will take on Baba-e-Balochistan Mir Ghous Buksh FC Khuzdar in Ufone Football Championship final today. In the first semifinal, Muslim Chaman Football Club defeated Buitems University Quetta 2-1. M Tahir and Saeed Ahmad scored one goal each for the winners while from the losing side, Zohaib Zahid scored the only goal. The second semifinal saw Baba-e-Balochistan Mir Ghous Buksh FC Khuzdar toppled Youth Afghan Football Club Pishin 3-1. Shoaib scored a brace for the winners while Naseem-ur-Rehman reduced the margin to 2-1. M Fazal added one more in Khuzdar’s total tally to finish the match at 3-1.–Staff Reporter