LAHORE - Moazzam and Obaidullah were selected to represent Pakistan in ‘Football for Friendship (F4F) 2017’ to be held in St Petersburg, Russia from June 26 to July 3, 2017.

The trials were held to select one young football ambassador and one young journalist from Pakistan, who will represent the country in the said programme, which will be attended by 64 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, South and North America.

F4F Pakistan Operator Fahad Khan said that 65 young football players from different schools and football academies appeared for trials among whom M Yousuf Moazzam from Lahore Grammar School (LGS) was selected to represent Pakistan as football ambassador while Obaid Ullah Qaisar from The City School showed his capacities to be selected as young football journalist among 18 candidates. Young football journalist will accompany the young football ambassador as his press attaché representing the player and Pakistan in international media talks.

The selected candidates will also be taken to watch the finals of the FIFA Confederation Cup 2017 in Zenit, Russia. Yousuf Moazzam, thanking the F4F, has said that football provides such a platform from where a better image of a country can be portrayed to the rest of the world. “We are thankful to ‘Football for Friendship’ which has provided us an opportunity to link us with the youth belonging to 64 countries of the world. We can portray a softer image of Pakistan throughout the world through football,” he added.

Obaid Ullah Qaiser has said this is a wonderful platform to make friends worldwide. “On behalf of the whole Pakistani youth, we express our feelings of friendship to all the participants of the event,” he said.

Fahad Khan, while congratulating the two selected young ambassadors, has said that the event will provide an excellent opportunity to the participants to express their talent at international level.

OUR STAFF REPORTER