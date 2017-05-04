Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi asserted that he will not let anyone to influence PSL spot fixing scandal.

While talking exclusively to Nawa-e-Waqt Sethi reiterated that no involved person will be spared in this case.

“PCB has vowed to go to any limit against all individuals involved,” said Sethi.

The PSL chairman further added that the tribunal is working freely and transparently and no one should have a doubt about this.

“We don't have any pressure and media reports in this regard are all fabricated,” he asserted.

Sethi also mentioned that PCB will cleanse Pakistani cricket from corruption.

“When we are giving them millions for playing then why they do such heinous crimes?” stated Sethi.

While discussing the Pak-India bilateral series, he said that PCB has started legal action against BCCI for not playing the series and a notice has been sent to Indian cricket board.