ISLAMABAD – Skipper Syed Makhdoom Abbas Shah guided Asif Memorial Club to thrashing 192-run victory over visiting Bajaur Aman Cricket Club in a friendly fixture played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Asif Memorial, batting first, posted 307-5 in 40 overs. Abbas hit 11 fours and 5 sixes to gather 112 runs off 45 balls. He was ably supported by Shoaib Khaliq, who slammed 78 hitting 6 fours. Bilal took 2 for 42. In reply, Bajaur Aman Club were bundled out for meager 115 in 24 overs. Only Habib (22) could reach double figures. Haris ripped through Bajaur Club batting as he grabbed 4-5, while Sami Ullah Meshud bagged 2-20. Bhutto Cricket Academy chairman Ch Ajmal Sabir was chief guest and distributed prizes among the players while awarded Rs 5000 to man of the match Abbas Shah.