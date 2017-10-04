LAHORE - Boom Boom Shahid Afridi has moved from Peshawar Zalmi to Karachi Kings for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League. Afridi played a pivotal role in Zalmi's victorious campaign last season before missing the final because of injury. The former skipper will now represent Karachi Kings in the PSL-3. Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal expressed his delight over the trade and said: “Afridi is the biggest name in Pakistan cricket and we are extremely pleased to have him on board.”
Afridi officially moves from Zalmi to Kings
