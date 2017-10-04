BEIJING - Former tennis star Michael Chang on Tuesday lauded the ‘sensational’ growth of the game in China and said he hopes it will result in more world-class Chinese players. The retired 1989 French Open champion, now coach of Japan's world number 14 Kei Nishikori, said he has witnessed first-hand how tennis has gained in popularity in China over the last 30 years. Chang said: "I can recall playing here in Beijing in a much smaller venue. To see how tennis has grown tremendously over these years in and throughout China has been sensational." World No 1 Rafael Nadal is competing in the Chinese capital, while many of the biggest names in the women's game are also in Beijing. Chang said: "Now you're seeing obviously some of the biggest tournaments in the world being played here in China.”