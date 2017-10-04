WELLINGTON - Right-hand batsman Sam Curtis has been named in the 14-member New Zealand women squad that will take on Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is in Sharjah from October 31. Wicketkeeper Rachel Priest and legspinner Erin Bermingham have missed selection due to fitness. The rest of the squad remains unchanged from New Zealand's World Cup campaign earlier this year.

New Zealand's coach, Haidee Tiffen, said Priest needed to improve her physical conditioning in order to perform consistently at the international level. Katey Martin will keep wicket in Priest's absence.

"We've been clear with Rachel about the areas we want to see her improve in. She's taken the feedback on board and is committed to putting the work in. We believe Rachel still has a lot to offer," Tiffen said. "[Martin] does the job for the Otago Sparks and has kept wicket for us in the past, but we're keen to see her behind the stumps for a full tour across different formats."

The three ODIs fall under the ICC Women's Championship to determine qualification for the 2021 World Cup, which is to be held in New Zealand. They will also mark the first time New Zealand face Pakistan away from home in a bilateral series.

The three ODIs will be played on October 31, November 2 and November 5. The four T20Is are scheduled for November 8, 9, 12 and 14.

SQUAD: Suzie Bates (capt), Sam Curtis, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.