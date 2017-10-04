LAHORE - Renowned cricket commentator Danny Morrison and former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott has lauded the talent of Pakistan saying future of Pakistan cricket is bright.

They said this while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore Qalandars owner Rana Fawad and Director of Cricket Aqib Javed were also present on the occasion. They heaped praise on the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars’ Rising Stars grassroots talent development program and said the Rising Stars matches would help in finding the best talent for Pakistan.

Qalandars star Elliott said the franchise's efforts to hunt and develop raw cricketing talent in far-flung areas of the country are commendable. "The Jazz Rising Stars is a programme that has given back to cricket. It is ‘one of the greatest initiatives’ I have been involved in, and I am honoured to be a part of it.

“Credit goes to Rana Brothers, who would have thought that we would find someone like Yasir Jan, who can bowl with both arms. It is enabling young talent to achieve their dreams, to access opportunities like playing in Australia, training with world-class facilities,” he said and added: “Even if the youngsters don't make it to top level cricket, this experience would still change their lives.”

The Rising Stars tournament will resume today (Wednesday) as Bahawalpur Rising Stars will play against Layyah in the first Pool-B match in Lahore.