The Pakistan women cricket team is scheduled to play a home series against New Zealand from 25th Oct–15th Nov, 2017 in Sharjah.

Following a number of changes recently made in the women’s cricket setup, which included disbanding of the Women’s Selection Committee, PCB has decided to assign the task of selecting the Pakistan women’s team for the upcoming New Zealand series to the Junior Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali.

This will be an interim arrangement necessitated by paucity of time in putting in place a permanent selection committee for women’s cricket. The Junior Selection Committee will consult the new Women’s Coach Mark Coles who is conducting a training camp at Lahore Country Club, Muridke.