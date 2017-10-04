SAN FRANCISCO - Ireland's Seamus Power edged Canada's Adam Svensson by $2,888 for the last US PGA Tour spot in the upcoming 2017-18 season after the Web.com Tour Championship. The full list of 50 newcomers for the campaign that begins Thursday with the PGA Safeway Open in Napa, California, included 25 players from the Web.com regular season and 25 more from the developmental tours season-ending final events. In those finals events, Power won $40,625 to finish in 25th place and capture the last PGA berth available with Svensson next on $37,937. The Canadian began the week 17th on the finals-only money list but missed the cut while Power shared 48th, a closing par-71 to finish on six-under 278 enough to see him through. Three other players from outside the US made the PGA Tour from the finals.