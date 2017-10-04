ISLAMABAD – Lahore Region Blues finished day one at 296-8 against NBP in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round two Pool A match at KRL Ground on Tuesday. For Lahore, Raza Ali Dar scored 87 and Saad Nasim 58. Raza Hasan took 3-92 while Saif and Hazrat Shah took 2 wickets each. In another Pool A match at Abbottabad Ground, Peshawar Region closed the day one at 5-0 against SSGC. Earlier, SSGC were all out for 348 in 83.4 overs. Amir Yamin made 99 and Kashif Bhatti 63. Taj Wali took 3-92 and Israrullah 2-30. In another Pool A match at Diamond ground, Islamabad gathered 309-9 in 86 overs against SNGPL. In Pool B match at Pindi Stadium, HBL were in driving seat against Rawalpindi, as they finished the day at 170-3, and were already enjoying 60-run first innings lead with 7 wickets still in hand.