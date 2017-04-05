LONDON - Experienced British policeman Alex Marshall will replace Yogendra Pal Singh as general manger of the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). The 55-year-old will take up the post in September, becoming the unit's fourth general manager. "I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Marshall as the new general manager," said the ACU's chairman Ronnie Flanagan. “Alex brings with him from his distinguished police career, a tremendous wealth of knowledge, expertise, experience and commitment which I know will further bolster the ACU in its fight against corruption in cricket," added Flanagan.