Lahore-Chaudhry Nasrullah Warraich-owned Gujrat emerged as the third team to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Strawberry Sports Management (SSM) for the 1stSuper Kabaddi League (SKL) to be held here on May 16 at the Punjab Stadium.

“Pakistan sports are on verge of decline due to lack of interest of government and corporate sector. So in this time of need, the we, corporate sector, are coming forward to play our role to uplift the sports and especially our cultural game kabaddi,” Ch Nasrullah, who is also chairman of Al-Jalil Gardens, said this while addressing the press briefing here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Also present on the occasion were SSM CEO Haider Ali Daud, Majeed Warraich of Al-Jalil Gardens, PKF vice president Ramzan Ghumman, Naeem Saqib, Nadeem Pehalwan and other kabaddi officials.

“The purpose of owning a team is to promote kabaddi at grassroots level as well as flourish it globally while I belong to Gujrat, that’s why I bought the team in the name of my city. I will continue supporting kabaddi and I hope after holding the first league, the game will further get recognition at national and international level,” he added.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) vice president Ramzan Ghumman said that the spectators from across the country especially Lahorites were anxiously waiting for the day when the league would stroll into action. “The PKF is in contact with foreign players and if the government allows them, they will surely be seen in action during the action-packed league. And in case, they don’t make it to the first league, they will surely take part in the second edition.”

Speaking about the Super Kabaddi League (SKL), Strawberry Sports Management CEO Haider Ali Daud said: “It’s a sports revolution in the making. The SKL shall change the way we understood sports in Pakistan.I especially thank the role of Punjab Sports Minister and DG Sports Punjabfor their all-out support and facilitation regarding holding the league at the Punjab Stadium.” It is pertinent to mention here that two teams of the league have already been owned as recently ChuadhryIkhlaq owned Sialkot Bulls while earlier, Islamabad Tigers was owned by hockey Olympian M Usman. The next three teams of the league will also sign MoU with the organisers soon, as in the end of this month, the drafting process of the league will begin while the mega event will be staged on May 16 at the Punjab Stadium.