LAHORE - Skipper Misbahul Haq led Faisalabad Region to a thrashing 9-wicket victory over Multan Region on the third of their four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 final at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Tuesday.

The impressive triumph under the dynamic leadership of Pakistan Test captain Misbahul Haq promoted Faisalabad Region to first-class cricket where they will replace Karachi Blues team, which was demoted to Grade-II after poorly finishing the last season.

Faisalabad Region resumed their first innings with overnight total of 33-0 in 8 overs and succeeded in piling up a huge score of 361-8 on the board in 83 overs. Captain Misbah hammered 94 runs hitting 10 fours and one six while Ali Rafiq (81), Khurram Shahzad (70), Asif Ali (46), Imran Khalid (24) also batted sensibly and contributed significant runs in their team’s total. Zufiqar Babar bowled brilliantly and bagged 6 wickets for 149 runs while Ali Usman captured two wickets for 73.

Multan Region in their second innings could score 217 losing all their wickets in 81 overs, thus gave Faisalabad 102 runs target for victory. For Multan, Sohaib Maqsood scored 103 runs with the help of 11 fours and one six while Rizwan Haider gathered 43 runs and Gulraiz Sadaf 20. Sami Ullah Niazi was wrecker-in-chief of Multan batting as he grabbed 6 wickets for 58 runs while Naseer Akram also bowled well and claimed 3-37.

Faisalabad Region started their run-chase exceptionally and lost just one wicket to achieve it in just 21.5 overs. Usman Arshad slammed unbeaten 45 runs hitting 7 boundaries and one six while Ali Rafiq contributed unbeaten 44. Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob officiated the match as field umpires while Ali Naqvi was referee and M Akbar scorer.

Total prize money of Rs 950,000 was distributed among the top performers of the tournament. The winning side (Faisalabad Region) received Rs 500,000 while the runners-up (Multan Region) Rs 250,000, man of the final match Misbah-ul-Haq (Faisalabad) earned Rs 50,000 while best batsman Ayaz Tasawar (Sialkot), who scored 583 runs, best bowler Nasir Awais (Hyderabad), who clinched 38 wickets, best all-rounder/outstanding cricketer Imran Ullah (Bahawalpur), who scored 283 runs and took 22 wickets, received Rs 50,000 each.

BRIEF SCORES:

MULTAN REGION (1ST INNINGS): 245-10 in 79.5 overs (Imran Rafiq 130*; Ahmed Saifi 6-68, Naseer Akran 2-46)

(2ND INNINGS): 217-10 in 81 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 103, Rizwan Haider 43, Gulraiz Sadaf 20; Sami Ullah Niazi 6-58, Naseer Akram 3-37)

FAISALABAD REGION (1ST INNINGS): 361-8 in 83 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 94, Ali Rafiq 81, Khurram Shahzad 70, Asif Ali 46, Imran Khalid 24; Zufiqar Babar 6-149, Ali Usman 2-73)

(2ND INNINGS): 102-1 in 21.5 overs (Usman Arshad 45*, Ali Rafiq 44*).