ISLAMABAD-Former Test opener M Wasim has said that Pakistan team needs to improve batting if they want to win the ODI series and direct entry in the upcoming World Cup.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, Waseem said: “Only Kamran Akmal batted with some authority, while all the other players were struggling. Ahmed Shahzad finally got back his lost touch in the last T20, but I still believe, Pakistan should have won the series 4-0. The pitches were highly supportive and almost same like Pakistani conditions, so seeing all this, a whitewash was very much expected, but 3-1 would also be a good result.”

Wasim said Pakistan team badly needed a power hitter, who could hit boundaries at the start and especially in the depth. “Pakistan will face stiff problems against top nations, as Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed are not power hitters and waste 2 or 3 deliveries to hit a boundary. The team needs the likes of Umar Akmal, who can easily destroy any given bowling order.

“The PCB had has to dig deep and find genuine all-rounders like Aamir Yamin. I am surprised why he was overlooked, as he can bowl good and hit lofty shots as well. If Pakistan team is chasing target of 200 or more, it will take special efforts from them to achieve that task, as the batting lacks depth and power hitters,” he added.

Waseem said Shahdab Khan’s inclusion definitely gave Pakistan bowling further dimension and that cutting edge. “Shadab along with Immad Wasim are doing great job, while Hassan Ali is the most effective bowler, as the way he controlled his nerves in the depth was amazing and speaks volumes about his ability to adopting the difficult conditions. He has learnt and improved a lot. I am surprised why Hafeez and Ahmed Shahzad failed to settle down in the playing XI despite representing the country for around 8 to 10 years,” he added.

“If T20 series was tied at 2-2, in my opinion, it were a huge loss for green caps. I hope and confident that the green caps will perform better in the One-Day Internationals. The West Indies have the advantage of home conditions, but they don’t have ability to take advantage form home conditions. It will be interesting to see what combination Pakistan team adopts but I think time is ripe when Pakistan must enter with a set team and give time to players to settle down. I think it will not be a easy series for Pakistan team, which has overall edge and can win comfortably.

“In my opinion Pakistan should whitewash the West Indies, as they have all the players who are doing well on their comebacks, so they all must deliver to further cement their places in the team. The national team must enter the ODI series with all guns blazing and inflict a 4-0 whitewash on the hosts,” Waseem concluded.