Misbah-ul-Haq was retained as captain, as expected, for the three Tests series against West Indies starting from April 21 in Kingston, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Sarfraz Ahmed will be the vice-captain whereas 18-year-old Shadab Khan has also broken into the Pakistan Test squad, 10 days after making his international debut.

As many as seven players out of the 17 that toured Australia in December-January didn't find a place in the squad. These players include:

Sharjeel Khan Sohail Khan Sami Aslam Rahat Ali Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Nawaz Imran Khan

Here is a list of selected players, who will play in West Indies under Misbah's captaincy.