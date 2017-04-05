BENGALURU-The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the list of commentators for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, which had not a single Pakistani commentator.

"A panel of elite commentators will be behind the microphone in the 2017 edition of the IPL bringing to life the colour and flavour of the tournament," BCCI said on Tuesday. "As many as 20 commentators will be travelling across the country to lend their perspective on the game over the course of 47 days across 10 different venues. "A few additions to the list along with a blend of veterans are bound to give the cricket loving fan a fine view point of the game from the technical and entertainment aspect," it added.

In previous IPL tournaments, Pakistan's Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram were part of commentary panel. But this year, there is nobody from Pakistan. Australia has the highest representation with 7 former cricketers while India has 6. There are 3 from New Zealand, 2 from England and 1 each from West Indies and Zimbabwe. The IPL 2017 will be played from April 5 to May 21.

Former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri are part of the commentary panel. Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke and ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen too are set to give their views on the 10th edition of IPL. Clarke, who has played in IPL, will make his commentary debut this year. He said, "I have been a part of this tournament as a player and this year I am eager to get behind the microphone and have some fun. Love this place, love the tournament and it is great to be a part of this commentary team." There are former women cricketers who will be part of the commentary team.

"It was a great initiative by the BCCI in 2015 to include women cricketers into the commentary panel," Lisa Sthalekar, former Australia captain said. "I had a great time discussing the game with Anjum Chopra, Isa Guha, Melanie Jones and the rest of the commentators and I expect this year's stint with the IPL to be even better," she added.