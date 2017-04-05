Missing Miami title defence was refreshing

BELGRADE - Sitting out last week's Miami Open was rejuvenating for Novak Djokovic although it meant missing the chance to win a record seventh title in the tournament, Serbia's world number two said on Tuesday. Djokovic missed the Masters series event with an elbow injury and, having recovered, is eager to face Spain in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in front of a boisterous home crowd next weekend. "Of course I wanted to be on the court and defend my title but it just didn't happen this time," Djokovic told a news conference in the Serbian capital's Aleksandar Nikolic arena. "At the same time, it was also rather refreshing to get some rest and sit out Miami at home with my wife and son. It was quality family time which I don’t get enough of and it made me very happy," he said.–Reuters

Venue of SN Tennis event changed

ISLAMABAD – The Subh-e-Nau National Hard Court Tennis Championship 2017 venue was changed, as it will now be played at Pakistan Sports Complex hard courts, instead of Senator Dilawar Abbas clay courts from April 7. SN chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said: “We have decided to shift the venue because of renovated facility at the PSB, which will boost our players, as majority of events held abroad are played on hard courts.” She said the SN used to host national hard court events at Karachi in recent years. “Now the majority of our events are conducted in Islamabad as we have excellent facilities players also love to play in relatively much better weather.” The event carries prize money of Rs 300,000, besides daily allowances for outstation players and economy class train fair for top juniors.–Staff Reporter

Alvi meets IPC minister for squash uplift

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) senior vice president Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi called on IPC minister Riaz Pirzada here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. PSF official Wing Commander Tahir Sultan said: “The meeting discussed in detail the vision of the PSF senior vice president for uplift of the game and its revival at national and international level.” Alvi said he would conduct a series of meetings with all stakeholders to discuss different points including focus on professional grooming of players at Pakistan National Squash Academy Islamabad, emphasis on discipline and performance of the players, talent hunt and grooming by provincial associations, maximum support and cooperation from the PSB and including utmost facilities to men/women players along with coaches and trainers, infrastructure development for revival of international squash in Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

Gangal Pioneer, Kiran FC victorious

ISLAMABAD – Gangal Pioneer Football Club thrashed ISB United 6-1in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 match here at G-9/2 Karachi Company Football Ground on Tuesday. Gangal Pioneer scored the opening goal through Taufeeq while Sadaqqat doubled the lead in the 32nd minute and Sohail completed hat-trick in 34th minute. Sadaqqat scored his second and the team’s fourth goal in the 58th minute. The only goal from ISB United came in 69th minute through Zain to make it 4-1 but after that Gangal scored a brace through Salman and Nasir to finish the match at 6-1. The second match of the day saw Kiran FC crushing Falcon FC 6-0. Fardeen hammered a hat-trick while Samad scored a brace and Bashir hit one. Shahid Siddiqui was match commissioner while Ibrahim, Chaman and Waqas were referees.–Staff Reporter

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Football officials, players and lovers stage protest against government and demanding restoration of FIFA-approved Faisal-led PFF.