LAHORE - The Chief Minister Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup (boys and girls) will commence today (Saturday) with boys’ matches to be played here at the LCCA ground and girls’ at Kinnaird College.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) cricket academies head Zaheer Abbas, flanked by SBP DG Zulfiqar Ghumman, said eight SBP academies’ teams including six boys and two girls sides would take part in the mega event, which would be played in T20 format.

“Two matches will be played daily. The winning team will be awarded Rs 50,000 while the runners-up team will pocket Rs 30,000. We are planning to hold this event every year in which a SBP XI will also be introduced,” he said.

To a query, Zaheer said the talented players would be picked from academies under talent hunt programme and then they would be sent abroad for further training so that they might represent Pakistan at international level.

DG Zulfiqar Ghumman said the SBP was organising this grand event to celebrate this great occasion with full fervor. “The SBP is providing all facilities to participating teams. We are trying to form a cricket team which will be comprised of top performers of our cricket academies programme for the participation in PCB’s Grade-II format and we will be able to do this soon.”