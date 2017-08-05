ISLAMABAD - Army, PAF, Wapda and Navy made their ways to semifinals of the Inter-departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) 2017, after carving out contrasting victories against their respective opponents here at Liaqat gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

It was being expected that the things would have been far better after mismanagement marred the opening day of the championship, but nobody from the sponsors or the federation moved and sports journalists were left high and dry once again. It was duty of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) to appoint at least someone, who could provide timely information to the journalists, but secretary Rana Sarwar was extremely busy in self projection and was in a hurry to tour Iran where Asian kabaddi event would be held.

It was yet another highly disappointed day as far as the presence of spectators was concerned, as empty seats and pathetic arrangements were order of the day. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) must ensure that from next time around, the PKF would only be allowed to conduct the event when they ensured proper arrangements. There was not a single penny cash prize on offer while the departments were providing accommodation, meal and other facilities to their players. What is the role of title sponsor, but nobody from the federation is ready to answer this simple question.

In the first match of the day, Navy outclassed SNGPL 22-7. The second match of the day saw Wapda routing Police 34-12 while in the third and last match of the day, Army were given real run for their money by PAF before going down fighting 20-30. Navy will take on PAF in the first semifinal while Army will face Wapda challenge in the second semifinal today (Saturday).