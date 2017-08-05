PARIS:- Brazilian superstar Neymar, who cost Paris Saint-Germain a staggering world record transfer fee of 222 million euros, will more than double his value inside two years, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Friday. The 25-year-old's price tag has stunned the football world, more than doubling the previous record Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba. But Al-Khelaifi, accompanied by Neymar, said: "There are not two Neymars in the world. I would love for us to meet in two years and see what his value will be compared to today. At least the double." AFP
Neymar value will 'double in two years': PSG president
