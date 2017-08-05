PARIS:- Brazilian superstar Neymar, who cost Paris Saint-Germain a staggering world record transfer fee of 222 million euros, will more than double his value inside two years, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Friday. The 25-year-old's price tag has stunned the football world, more than doubling the previous record Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba. But Al-Khelaifi, accompanied by Neymar, said: "There are not two Neymars in the world. I would love for us to meet in two years and see what his value will be compared to today. At least the double." AFP