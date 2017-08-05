KARACHI (PR) - The inaugural Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship will begin from August 11 here at Pakistan Navy’s Shooting Range in PNS Karsaz.

Expert marksmen and women from across the country will participate in various categories of the event. Over 300 competitors will compete in disciplines of air pistol, skeet and trap during the 3-day competition. The annual event is being launched to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, Founding Secretary of the National Rifle Association and one of the key drivers of the sport of shooting in Pakistan.

This is a unique event is Pakistan’s shooting calendar, in which Navy, Army, PAF, Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, FRA, HEC, Sindh Police and SSU Sindh Police are eligible to participate in the event. All events will be conducted as per rules laid out by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). The closing ceremony will be held on August 13 which will be graced by Askara Abbasi, wife of late Mr Parvez Abbasi, as chief guest. Parvez Abbasi passed away on the July 25, 2006, following a four year battle with cancer.

In his message, director championship Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas said: “Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship is a vital addition to the sport’s annual calendar in Pakistan. This is a great chance for budding shooters of the country, from whatever background, to compete and further hone their skills. We are delighted to be honouring Parvez Abbasi sahib’s legacy in this way. We are greatly thankful to the Abbasi Family, especially Mrs Askara Abbasi, wife of late Parvez Abbasi, for the patronage they have shown in sponsoring the event and providing yet another opportunity to sports enthusiasts to compete in a ranking event. Our aim is to make this the annual shooting tournament in Pakistan.”