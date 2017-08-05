Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi have launched a new project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) called 'Haier Zalmi 100 pitches'.

This fresh initiative has been launched in order to help the cricketers across the regions by providing pitches to the youth who have zero access to showcase their talent. The motive behind this project is “Bring Back Smiles.”

While addressing the media persons, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said, “We want to provide basic cricket facility to the young cricketers of Peshawar. We want our young kids to play cricket at proper pitches at grass root level to avoid the danger of injuries.”

“In last 2 years, we conducted several talent hunt programs in KP and were amazed to see some incredible talent. Peshawar Zalmi Foundation with its vision of Youth and Women Empowerment will continue to provide facilities,” he told media.



The "Haier Zalmi 100 Pitches" was inaugurated by former Pakistan captain and Peshawar Zalmi ambassador Younis Khan along with PZ head coach Muhammad Akram in Peshawar, Jamrud, Mardan and Swabi.

Peshawar Zalmi coach Muhammad Akram said, “The basic reason to launch this program is to improve the playing facilities for the young cricketers.”

“Not many cricketers in Peshawar and KP have access to play cricket at proper cricket pitches. After this initiative, not only will they be able to play cricket at appropriate pitches, but their skills will improve as well which will also benefit Pakistan cricket.”

Younis Khan lauded Peshawar Zalmi's efforts saying, “This project is great step to improve cricket facilities in KP at the grass root level and I am hopeful that we will get some amazing talent in future.”

Peshawar Zalmi’s 100 pitches plan targets to cover colleges and cricket clubs across KP and above 10000 young cricketers are expected to groom their skills.

Peshawar Zalmi Foundation is also committed to help the local cricket associations and regions to develop better cricket facilities for the youth.