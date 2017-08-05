LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) executive board is going to meet first time in 13 months on August 10 in Islamabad.

The 29th executive board meeting will be presided over by PHF president Brig (r) Sajjad Khokhar, which will discuss Pakistan hockey team’s performance in the recently-held World Cup qualifier and the report of the team management while the development report of new management will be under discussion.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Senior will present report on Senior Professional Hockey League and the three-year agreement signed between PHF and Scotland hockey federation for hosting Pakistan home series. The secretary will also present reports on the performance of Under-18 hockey team, which is in Australia, the financial matters and audit report of the PHF while a detailed report will also be presented on the grant received from the government and how and where it is being utilised. The national level tournaments, players getting jobs from different departments and newly-laid astro-turfs in different cities will also be discussed. The members will be informed about how to conduct first ever Pakistan Super Hockey League and the expected visit of World XI.