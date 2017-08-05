Murray withdraws from Rogers Cup

MONTREAL - World number one Andy Murray and sixth-ranked Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic have withdrawn from next week's ATP Rogers Cup in Montreal, tournament officials said Thursday. A nagging hip injury will keep Murray from the Canadian hardcourt tuneup for the US Open for the second year in a row after 11 previous consecutive appearances by the 30-year-old Scotsman. "I am sad to be missing the tournament in Montreal because I have many great memories from my time in Canada," Murray said in a statement. "I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible." Murray, a three-time Canada winner whose most recent title there came in 2015, has not played competitively since a five-set loss to American Sam Querrey in a Wimbledon quarter-final last month.–AFP

Huh leads Barracuda C’ship by one shot

RENO - Former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year John Huh got off to a roaring start and emerged with a slim lead after Thursday's opening round of the PGA Barracuda Championship. The 27-year-old American rolled in four birdies on his first five holes and finished one point ahead of the rest of the field. Huh tallied 15 points using the Modified Stableford System, which awards eight points for a double eagle, five points for an eagle and two for a birdie. Pars are worth zero points, while bogeys result in a loss of one point and double bogeys or worse mean a loss of three points. Australia's Stuart Appleby and Argentina's Miguel Angel Carballo shared second on 14. Brandon Hagy, Ben Martin, Ryan Palmer, Dicky Pride, Patton Kizzire and Rick Lamb shared fourth place at 13.–AFP

Medals tally means nothing, insists Felix

LONDON - It is no exaggeration to say Allyson Felix has a bulging trophy cabinet, but the American sprinter insists she never thinks about her multi-medal haul. Felix has bagged an incredible nine Olympic medals including six gold, and 13 world medals, nine of which are gold. Twelve of those medals were won as part of the US relay team. It is a startling collection that started with a 200m silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, her first global gold coming in the 200m at the Helsinki world champs. "I honestly don't even think about the medal tally or what it means in history," the 31-year-old said. "I always just take each year as a new year and focus on the goals. I figure when my career is done, I'll look back and appreciate everything. I'll worry about looking back at it later!"–AFP

Karachi Uni record win in Campus Cricket

KARACHI - Karachi University took another impressive stride towards the National Finals as they trounced Hamdard University by a comfortable 44-run margin in a Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017 Regional Qualifier South 1 played at Karachi’s IBA Ground. Batting first, Karachi University gathered 188 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Saud Shakeel scored a scintillating 62 off only 39 balls while Suleman Ghani contributed 32 off 19 balls. Irshad Khan and Hamza Qadir bowled well for Hamdard University as they took four wickets each. Hamdard University were fully tested by Karachi University bowlers in their reply which ended at 144 for 9, 44 runs adrift of the target. Karachi University were well served by their bowling duo of Bilal Manzoor and M Umair who took four wickets each. Hamdard University’s limp challenge revolved around contributions by Fayyaz Hussain 29 and Fawad Khan, who scored a quickfire 17 ball 27.–PR