LAHORE-Ahsan & Co defeated MMS by 7-6 to set main final clash against Olympia in the Rafi Group Polo Cup 2017 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Saturday.

MMS started the match with a tremendous goal by Azam Hayat Noon which was soon levelled by Omar Asjad Malhi to finish the first chukker at 1-1. Then both the teams kept on scoring goals and in the fourth and last chukker, the score was tied at 6-6. Ahsan & Co then slammed a match-winning goal to win the crucial match and place in the main final, which will be played today (Sunday) at the Lahore Polo Club. On the other hand, Nama Burger outran Diamond Paints by 7-3 to qualify for the subsidiary final.

Meanwhile, Lahore Polo Club Riding Gala was also held at the club premises, in which a great number of young polo players exhibited their prowess and amused the spectators with their superb performances. The small jumping event was won by Daniyal Khan while Maryam Junaid was second and Fatima Shahid third. The high jump title went to Jamal Nasir while Bazil Kharl and Hassan Ahmad were second and third respectively. The handkerchief group A competition was won by Haider Nafees Ahmad and group B by Abdul Adil Ali Shah while the musical chiar event was won by Fateh M Usman. Former LPC president Abdul Qadir Mamdot graced the event as chief guest.