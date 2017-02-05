LAHORE-Heroics of Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah helped Barry’s clinch the Corps Commander Polo Cup after defeating Master Paints by a narrow margin of half goal in the final played here at the Pakistan Park Polo ground on Saturday.

Raja Samiullah and Hamza Mawaz Khan from the winners opened their account scoring a goal apiece in the beginning of the first chukkar. Crispo’s two precisely hit penalties leveled the score. Hamza and Mumtaz Abbas Dabbo again made courageous inroads in the second chukkar and created a chance for Raja Samiullah to score his second goal. Hamza scored another goal to consolidate his team’s position.

The third chukkar produced an exciting encounter between the two teams as the horsemen engaged themselves in a tough struggle to take control of the ball. Amid this struggle Crispo scored a beautiful backhand goal while Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana added another score for Master Paints.

Crispo and Tiwana tried hard to reduce the margin and succeeded to level the score. Nevertheless, their horsemen failed to score the winning goal. Major Omar Minhas and Manuel Toccalino supervised the match. Crispo scored six goals, though most of them on 30, 40 and 60 yards penalties yet he demonstrated immense control on the saddle that charged the spectators who cheered his bravery. At the end, chief guest Corps Commander Lahore Lt General Sadiq Ali gave away winning trophy to Barry’s. He also distributed prizes amongst other players.