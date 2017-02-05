ISLAMABAD-Pakistan dumped out of the 18th Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2017 after getting 2-1 bashing at the hands of Malaysia in the semi-finals played in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Pakistan started the semi-final on a positive note as Mansoor Zaman beat Izwan Mohd Farez 3-2, winning 6-11, 14-12, 11-6, 6-11 and 11-8. But after winning start remaining two players Mehran Javed and Abbas Zeb failed to live up to the expectations and lost against their respective opponents.

In the second match, Sai Hung Ong beat Mehran 3-1, 11-13, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-8, while in the do or die match, Pragasam Darren Rahul beat Abbas Zeb 3-0, winning 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9 to set up final date with top seeds India in the final.

It was a disappointing performance by the young lads and an eye-opener for Pakistan Squash Federation, who always made tall claims regarding providing super training facilities to players, but in reality, Pakistan squash is going down with each passing day. Instead of realising the biter and harsh facts, federation continues to hide facts and presents completely out of context picture to President Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

The federation claims positivity and producing world champions like past soon. But they must stop living in fool’s paradise and open their eyes and face the facts as not a single player has emerged since long. Farhan Mehboob produces world class performances due to his own training, otherwise federation had long described Mehboob finished stuff and nothing left in him but Farhan proved his critics wrong by winning back-to-back PSA titles last year.

The PSF has made it a habit of just leaving players in the cold when they need federations help. Nasir Iqbal is a classic example of that. The poor boy facing lengthy ban at the sidelines for an undone crime and instead of backing him and providing help, the federation stopped monthly meagre amount to Nasir soon after he faced the PSA tournaments unannounced ban. Aamir Atlas, Danish Atlas, Yasir Butt, Sh Aaqib and lots of other players left Pakistan due to federation’s pathetic policies who had an army of so-called coaches, officials and brigade of referees, but not even handful of players.

Ever since the so-called executive committee of the federation abolished national head coach post, Pakistan squash is suffering and no one else but present incumbent officials are responsible for this further debacle. But no one bothers to seek explanation from them. Senior vice president doesn’t have time to visit Islamabad and just come to watch events and that too for a day or two, while he had ample time for foreign tours for attending world and Asian Squash Federation meetings. It was time and again mentioned by this scribe to shape up and President should use his own sources to check the actual situation before all the past records would only be available in history books. After losing league match against India, Secretary Amir Nawaz described no need of panic and team will bounce back and win the title, but now Pakistan is eliminated from semi-final stage and there is absolutely no justification. Its just a filure on the PSF part.