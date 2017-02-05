JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa Saturday announced plans for a Twenty20 league which it hopes will attract major international investment and big-name players. The #T20 Global League appears to be based on the successful Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash League, although there were limited details about the structure of the tournament. Eight franchises will be sold and the teams are expected to be city-based, with the tournament being played in late 2017, when all South Africa's leading players and many world stars are likely to be available.