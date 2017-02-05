Svitolina to face Peng in Taiwan Open final

TAIPEI - Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine secured a spot in the Taiwan Open final Saturday after beating Luxembourg's Mandy Minella in straight sets. Svitolina, who has been struggling with flu since arriving in Taipei and only narrowly defeated her rival the previous night to advance to the semi-finals, defeated Minella 6-3, 6-2. The 13th seed will face China's Shuai Peng on Sunday. Peng, ranked 71st, has been gathering momentum after defeating a string of higher-ranked players, including Czech Lucie Safarova, ranked 55th, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday. Peng also knocked out Czech Katerina Siniakova, ranked 40th, and second-seed Australian Samantha Stosur, ranked 23th, to reach the last four. She returned to tennis last March after taking a break following an operation for a waist injury in 2015.–AFP

Jazz claims maiden Asian title in B’desh

DHAKA - Talented Thai golfer Jazz Janewattananond completed a turnaround in his career claiming his maiden Asian Tour title when he shot a four-under-par 67 in the final round at the $300,000 Bashundhara Bangladesh Open Saturday. Jazz faced little challenge on his way to the title having started the final round with a four-shot advantage and completed the victory with a total 17-under-par 267. Jazz was delighted to get his career back on track after failing to keep his Asian Tour card for the first time in his career last season when he finished 63rd on the Order of Merit. "I have been waiting for this win for so long. I started playing on the Asian Tour when I was an amateur at 14. It's just a huge relief that I managed to get the job done," said Jazz, who will take a purse of $54,000.–AFP

Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

DUBAI - Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and claim a three-shot lead. The Spaniard, who led after the first round with a sparkling 65, was one-under after five holes when play was suspended on Friday because of high winds. But he returned early Saturday and started with three straight birdies on his way to 12-under-par 132 at the halfway stage. Another Spaniard, Nacho Elvira, was in second place at 135 following a round of 68 which included a bogey on the ninth, his finishing hole. South Africa's George Coetzee made a double-bogey after losing his ball with a wayward tee shot on the tricky ninth hole to finish on 136, tied for third place with 2007 champion Henrik Stenson (68).–AFP

Hameed receives ITF award

ISLAMABAD – Former Davis Cupper Hameed-ul-Haq was conferred with ITF Commitment Award by Stephane Apostolou, ITF Gold Badge Referee and Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan at Pakistan Sports Complex hard courts just before the start of the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II doubles tie between Pakistan and Iran on Saturday. It was simple but impressive ceremony. Hameed with broad smile on his face and wearing Pakistan colour blazer very confidently received the highly prestigious award, which was previously also given to Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan. Aqeel and AIsma had received their awards in Sri Lanka but Hameed is very fortunate to receive it at home soil. While talking to The Nation Hameed termed it was a great step of ITF and it encourages others to perform well and considered for the awards next time around. “I had always played for Pakistan and contributed in best possible fashion and ready to help Pakistan tennis flourish further,” he added.–Staff Reporter