LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully defended their title after defeating National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championship final played here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

PIA were in great spirits and eager to dominate the final right from the start. They made a couple of good inroads and forced two penalty corners in succession, but NBP goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas made a good save with stretched leg. Thereafter, the bankers showed their potential and launched an attack to PIA goal, but they couldn’t succeed in converting a goal.

The second half saw NBP players playing with authority and kept on putting pressure on the airliners. Off their second penalty corner in the 36th minute, Abu Bakr's forceful directed push was brilliantly saved by PIA goalkeeper Imran Butt. Some rash play was also witnessed, as PIA's Shafqat Rasool in the 37th minute and NBP's Atiq in the dying minutes of the final were shown yellow cards. The bankers though got golden opportunity in the last quarter, when they could strike the match-winner but Imran Butt once again made his presence felt and saved two wonderful off field attempts.

Despite both the finalists displaying outstanding stick work in the final, which was delayed by an hour due to traffic jam, it ended in a goalless draw and was then decided on penalty shootouts. PIA held on to their nerves and carved out sensational title victory as they converted four as against NBP’s three.

The airliners started the shootout session well, converting the first two successfully but the bankers failed in finding the target. NBP then netted the remaining three neatly but PIA wasted the fourth one, making it 3-3. In the nail-biting last shootout, Kashif Ali stepped in and pumped in powerful strike to help PIA squad celebrate their tremendous title triumph. It was PIA’s third title in a row, thus completing their hat-trick of title victories.

Earlier in the third position match, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) defeated Wapda 1-0 to finish third. Both the teams didn’t play quality hockey in the first quarter while Wapda players then started playing aggressively in the second quarter, and made frequent incursions into the circle but were twice denied by SSGC goalkeeper Amjad Ali. SSGC's Adeel got an excellent chance to score a goal but failed. The SSGC dominated the dying moments of the match and hammered a match-winner in the 53rd minute through Rana Sohail.

In the end, Punjab's Minister of Sports Jahangir Khanzada gave away winning trophy to PIA skipper M Irfan while Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Nawabzada Ch Sher Ali handed over the runners-up trophy to NBP’s captain Tauseeq. Hat-trick man Sharjeel of Police was declared the best emerging player. Also present on the occasion were PHF secretary Shahbaz Senior, PHF Director Development Naveed Alam, former Olympian Manzoor Junior, Col (R) Asif Dar, current and former Olympians and players and a great number of hockey lovers.

Talking to this scribe, former Olympian Manzoor Junior, who captained the 1984 Olympics gold medal winning Pakistan team, felicitated the PIA team and also the runners-up but also pointed out the shortcomings, he felt while watching the final. “I couldn’t see hockey class during the final, as lack of fitness was also evident, due to which the finalists couldn’t provide exceptional finishing, which once one can witness in 70s and 80s nationals. The players have to work a lot to not only improve their fitness but also have to focus on short passes, dribbling and better hockey style, which could help them succeed not only at national level but also at the international stage.”

Lauding the plan of current PHF setup, Manzoor said: “If the current PHF setup succeeds in implementing, what they have planned, Pakistan hockey can be on right track and start producing good results nationally and internationally.”

Manzoor, known as golden player, has also appreciated the 2020 vision Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif which is being followed and carried out by steering committee sports Punjab chairman Hanif Abbas and SBP Director General Zulfiqar Ghumman, and said: “The 2020 Punjab CM vision is very impressive and productive, and if it is carried out under the supervision of sports technocrats, very fruitful results can be gained and Pakistan sports will not only flourish, but also start touching new heights.”