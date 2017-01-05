CAPE TOWN:- South Africa and Australia will contest a four-Test series for the first time in almost 50 years when they clash in March and April 2018, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday. Australia will tour South Africa seeking revenge for their 2-1 home series loss in November and will play four Tests for the first time since being humbled 4-0 on South Africa soil in the 1969/70 season. Since South Africa's readmission to international cricket in 1991 the sides have met in only two- or three-Test series.–Reuters