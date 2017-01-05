Loeb blows away Dakar Rally rivals

TUCUMÁN - Decorated Frenchman Sebastien Loeb scorched to victory in the second stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday to send the nine-time rally world champion clear in the overall standings. Loeb completed the 275km timed section between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman in northern Argentina in 2hr 06min 55sec for his fifth career stage victory in the gruelling race. Last year, he finished ninth overall. Tuesday's performance on day two of the race was enough to lift him clear in the overall classification as he saw off Qatari opening-day winner Nasser Al Attiyah by 1min 23sec and fellow Peugeot man Carlos Sainz of Spain by 2min 18sec. That gave Loeb a 28sec overall lead over Attiyah and he leads Sainz by 1min 56sec. Toby Price took the overall race lead on the motorbikes.–AFP

PCB names U-16 team for Australia tour

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced the national U-16 team and management for the three One-Days and three T20 series against Australia U-16 team in the UAE. The three-match One-Day series will be played from January 9 to 13 at the ICC Academy. Similarly, the three-match T20 series will commence from January 15, followed by second T20 on January 16 and third T20 on January 18 at the ICC Academy. The selected players are Aarish Ali Khan (captain), M Talha, Ziad Khan, Saqib Jamil, Abdul Hadi, Rohail Nazir (vc), M Talha Mehmood, Hasant Abbas, Mashal Khan, Zain Bin Farooq (wk), Mehran Mumtaz, Moeen Parvaiz, M Imran, Abdullah Manzoor, Naseem Shah. The team officials are Taimoor Khan (team manager cum head coach), Masroor Ahmed (assistant coach), Imranullah (trainer), Iftikhar (physiotherapist).–Staff Reporter

SN Ladies National Tennis begins today

ISLAMABAD – The Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2017 will start today (Thursday) here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex. All the top stars, including Sarah Mahboob, Sara Mansoor, Alina Aftab, Mahin Aftab and Meheq Khokhar, will be seen in action during the highest-prize money event. The prize money will be distributed in three different categories, including ladies singles, ladies doubles and girls’ juniors U-18 singles. The ladies singles matches will be played on the inaugural day of the event, while the final will be held on January 8. SN chairperson Shahida Kausar said the main aim of conducting ladies event was to give females a chance to showcase their skills and prepare them for the mega events, as they also deserve same treatment, which men enjoy.–Staff Reporter

Two matches decided in New Year Polo

LAHORE - Lotto Carpets and Ferrari Services and Bilal Steel/Dascon Constructions won their respective matches on the second day of the New Year Polo Cup 2016 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Lotto Carpets and Ferrari Services registered 3-2 victory against Café Latch team. From the winning side, Adam Khan scored a brace and Hassan Mansoor hit one while from the losing side, Agha Musa and Agha Hashim struck one goal apace. The second match of the day saw Bilal Steel/Dascon Constructions coming from behind to register a remarkable 7-5 triumph. From the winning side, Saqib Khan Khakwani was top scorer with four goals while Ali Elahi contributed with two goals and Taimur Ali Malik one. From Barry’s, Taimur Mawaz Khan struck three while Hamza Mawaz Khan and Jameel-ul-Rehman Barry hit one goal apiece.–Staff Reporter