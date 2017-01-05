11 Number of countries in which Younis Khan has scored Test centuries, including the UAE; he becomes the first player to do so. He scored his maiden century - in his 11th innings - in Australia to complete the set. His previous highest score in Australia was 87, at the MCG in 2004.

2 Players with centuries in all ten Full Member nations (excluding the UAE) - Rahul Dravid and Younis. Dravid never played in the UAE. Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene also had centuries in ten countries.

1984 The last time a batsman older than Younis, 39, scored a century in Australia - Clive Lloyd, at the age of 40 in Brisbane. Overall, Younis is the sixth oldest visiting batsman to score a century in Australia and third oldest at the SCG after Jack Hobbs and Warwick Armstrong.

7.60 Misbah-ul-Haq's average in this series, his worst in any series. He's scored 4, 5, 11, 0 and 18. His series average is the second worst for any captain who batted five or more innings in the top seven. The lowest is Graeme Smith's 7.50 against Australia at home in 2013-14.

395 Runs scored by Azhar Ali in this series - the most by any Pakistan player in Australia. He surpassed Mohsin Khan's 390 in five matches in 1983-84. Azhar is also the highest run-getter in this series, 13 ahead of Steven Smith.

34 Centuries for Younis, who is level with Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Jayawardene. Only five players have more Test centuries than Younis.

1.06 Ratio of Younis' centuries to fifties - the second best among 41 batsmen who have scored 20 or more centuries. Only Don Bradman (2.23) has a better ratio than Younis. Overall, Younis has 34 centuries and 32 fifties in Test cricket. He has converted 11 of his last 15 fifties into hundreds.

Courtesy Cricinfo