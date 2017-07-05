ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court’s single bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq has reserved the judgment in the petition filed by Shuhada Foundation against the prime minister’s decision of awarding Pakistan cricket team players. Deputy Attorney general Raja Khalid Mehmood appeared before court Tuesday and told the court that the PM had the right of announcing cash incentives through his discretionary fund as mentioned in the Article 78 and 87 of the constitution and according to general financial rules, PM had the right to announce cash incentives for athletes and persons, who excel and bring laurels for country.