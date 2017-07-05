KARACHI - Leisure Leagues Tuesday unveiled the trophy to be awarded to the teams of the exhibition match, featuring Ronaldinho and Friends squad.

Made by Swarovski, the trophy captures the grandeur of the event that is going to take place in Pakistan. The event is scheduled for July 8 and July 9.

Ryan Giggs was announced as the latest player to join the squad of Ronaldinho and Friends. One of the most celebrated player's in the English Premier League, Giggs has won numerous awards in the Premiere League, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions Leagues, FA Cup and Intercontinental Super Cup.

The effort by Leisure Leagues to bring football to Pakistan is being kick-started by international players visiting Pakistan. Ronaldinho and Friends lineup now includes Roberto Carlos, Nicolas Anelka, Ronaldinho, Robert Pires, Luis Boa Morte, David James, George Boateng and Ryan Giggs. "It is a great honor to see this initiative coming to life. It is a great time for Pakistan as a nation to be hosting players of this stature in the country,” said President of World Group Shahzeb Trunkwala.

Addressing the media, Ammar Ahmed, Head of Marketing Near East for HMD said: “As the title sponsors of the mega event, we feel privileged to unveil the glittering trophy of Nokia Ronaldinho and Friends. These matches featuring international players from across the globe not only sends a clear message that Pakistan is a sports loving country, but also provides us with an opportunity to raise the bar for football in Pakistan.”

The matches will be held in Karachi and Lahore and will feature the international players playing alongside local youth selected by Leisure Leagues for these exhibition matches.

Leisure Leagues also unveiled the anthem of Ronaldinho and Friends, sung by Ali Azmat and Momina Mustehsan. The song celebrates the spirit of football in Pakistan.