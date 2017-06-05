LONDON - Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Monday. Australia’s bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.

Smith’s side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand’s 291 all out. Australia were struggling at 53-3 off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England. England launched the tournament, which features the world’s top eight ODI teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.

Smith acknowledged his team now have to win their remaining group matches if they are to advance to the semi-finals. “It’s obviously not ideal for both sides to have a washout. So for us now it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two,” said Smith. “It’s a pretty quick tournament. So you can’t really afford a washout or a loss. You’ve got to turn it around quickly now and control what you can control.”

While Australia will be expected to take maximum points against Bangladesh at The Oval, history suggests Smith’s side shouldn’t underestimate their unheralded opponents. Australia were the victims of one of the all-time great upsets when Bangladesh beat them by five wickes in an ODI in Cardiff in 2005.

For Australia to avoid another epic embarrassment, Smith needs far more accurate and penetrating spells from his bowlers. Josh Hazlewood took six wickets against New Zealand, but fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were much less impressive, managing just one wicket between them.

Smith was frustrated with the sloppy bowling, but he refused to reveal whether he would make changes to the line-up to face Bangladesh. “I thought it was probably one of the worst bowling displays that we’ve put on for a very long time,” he said. “We’re going to be trying to win the game. So whatever team we see fit for the next match against Bangladesh at The Oval, we’ll look at the conditions there and see what sort of wicket we get. Obviously we’ve got to win the next game and probably quite well as well. So we’ll look at that when we get there.”

Bangladesh’s failure to defend their solid score of 305 against England leaves them facing a daunting task if they are to advance. England chased down that target with ease and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza called on his bowlers to tighten up against Australia.

“I think in the middle patches of the match, we couldn’t get any wickets; that’s also a [key] point,” he said. Mortaza also conceded Bangladesh must be more ruthless when they have a chance to kill off opponents. “The batters can respond themselves a little bit better,” he said. “With eight batters, we are in a great position to score 330, 340. But we lost too many wickets in the late order.”

WARNER WARNS AGAINST TOO-HARD APPROACH: As much as Australia's bowlers were panned by Steven Smith for their looseness in the opening match against New Zealand that was ultimately wrecked by rain, the vice-captain David Warner admits the top order batsmen were similarly out of rhythm in the early overs of a curtailed chase.

The early English summer will not always suit an Australian side heavy on pace and power but not always so adept at nuance, something demonstrated by how Warner, Aaron Finch and Moises Henriques made early exits in the face of diligent New Zealand bowling before showers enveloped Edgbaston.

Ahead of a match against Bangladesh that Steven Smith's men must now win to avoid early elimination, Warner said the batsmen needed to strike a better balance than the one seen in his wild swish at a wide ball. Finch and Henriques then mistimed catches in front of the wicket.

"There were, I think, a few rushed overs there especially in the first 10 [overs]. We probably didn't allow ourselves to actually pick off the ones and twos and play normal cricket shots," Warner said. "We tried to heave it a bit too much and wait for the bad ball too much I think. And as we know with New Zealand how they are, they are very disciplined in their line and length. They made us play a different kind of way to how we usually play. And from my stance, me and Finchy, I think we were a little bit disappointing."

Warner said he and Finch had walked out to bat with a very aggressive mind-set, something that was then exploited by the discipline of New Zaland's attack. The bowlers of other nations, most particularly Bangladesh and England, will have taken note. "Initially that was what me and Finchy were talking about, making the most of that seven overs [in a rain-shortened chase]," Warner said. "After the first two overs we knew it was going to be a little bit difficult.

"We just knew that if you hit the right length on that wicket, the wicket would do its course. It would hold up a fraction. They bowled with a wobbly seam, we tried to swing the ball, when it didn't swing we went straight to cross seam. On the flip side of that, when you are facing a wobbly seam it can do something.

"But they just hit their right lengths and made us play the shots. So, credit to them. And we tried to hit the ball too hard. I tried to move around the crease a little bit but found myself in some situations probably trying to muscle the ball a little bit too much, and Finchy said that as well."

The early wickets brought Henriques to the crease at No. 4, ostensibly in place of the injured Mitchell Marsh, but ahead of not only Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head but also the unselected Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis. Warner pointed to Henriques' strong recent IPL displays as evidence he deserved the chance.

"Obviously Steve had the thought process that Mo has been batting well enough to bat in that role. I look at his IPL, and I played with him, he was hitting the ball unbelievably," Warner said. "To give him credit, the last 12 to 18 months his technique has gotten very good and he's had the capability and strong performances on the board for New South Wales to warrant that selection.

"His one-day numbers have been fantastic in the Matador. He's used to playing on wickets coming in when it is swinging. And credit to him, he's been able to do that and lock that down for New South Wales, and he's been given that opportunity by the selectors here and Steve to play at number four for us.

"I think you saw a couple of those pull shots he played, he's been working on that for a while as well. And his all-round game is fantastic at the moment so hopefully, he can keep continuing his success and hopefully not too many inside edges onto the pad."

Standings

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A

Rank Team P W L T NR RR Pts

1 England 1 1 0 0 0 0.407 2

2 Australia 1 0 0 0 1 0 1

3 New Zealand 1 0 0 0 1 0 1

4 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.407 0

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B

Rank Team P W L T NR RR Pts

1 India 1 1 0 0 0 3.024 2

2 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 1.920 2

3 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -1.920 0

4 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -3.024 0